‘F-word’ hype around City Of Troy is justified for now - and it will be quite the ride seeing if he can live up to it

The dawn of a new Flat turf season is always enhanced by one specific reference point. Nothing is more beguiling than the winter rugs coming off an unbeaten champion two-year-old.

City Of Troy is just that. Indeed, the 'F-word' has already been directed at a colt who turned heads by the exhilarating nature – and attendant hoopla – of his two-year-old campaign.

Frankel’s striking exploits set the template by which the modern racehorse is judged, and while City Of Troy has some considerable way to go, comparisons are valid on what the respective colts achieved as two-year-olds.