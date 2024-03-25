‘F-word’ hype around City Of Troy is justified for now - and it will be quite the ride seeing if he can live up to it
The dawn of a new Flat turf season is always enhanced by one specific reference point. Nothing is more beguiling than the winter rugs coming off an unbeaten champion two-year-old.
City Of Troy is just that. Indeed, the 'F-word' has already been directed at a colt who turned heads by the exhilarating nature – and attendant hoopla – of his two-year-old campaign.
Frankel’s striking exploits set the template by which the modern racehorse is judged, and while City Of Troy has some considerable way to go, comparisons are valid on what the respective colts achieved as two-year-olds.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 25 March 2024inJulian Muscat
Last updated 16:03, 25 March 2024
- For Willie Mullins over jumps read Aidan O'Brien on the Flat - the parallels behind their dominance are striking
- For Willie Mullins read Charlie Appleby: how Godolphin trainer’s dominance is suffocating the Dubai Carnival
- Sobering end to mares' sale does not paint a rosy picture for racing - and worse could be yet to come
- European Group 1s are becoming irrelevant on the world stage - and it's mad our best horses were ever rated close to Equinox
- Auguste Rodin could now become a truly unique thoroughbred - but it will be on dirt that his fate is decided
- For Willie Mullins over jumps read Aidan O'Brien on the Flat - the parallels behind their dominance are striking
- For Willie Mullins read Charlie Appleby: how Godolphin trainer’s dominance is suffocating the Dubai Carnival
- Sobering end to mares' sale does not paint a rosy picture for racing - and worse could be yet to come
- European Group 1s are becoming irrelevant on the world stage - and it's mad our best horses were ever rated close to Equinox
- Auguste Rodin could now become a truly unique thoroughbred - but it will be on dirt that his fate is decided