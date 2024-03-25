Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
16:20 ExeterHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
16:20 ExeterHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

‘F-word’ hype around City Of Troy is justified for now - and it will be quite the ride seeing if he can live up to it

author image
Julian MuscatFeatures writer
City Of Troy:
City Of Troy (Ryan Moore) after winning the DewhurstCredit: Edward Whitaker

The dawn of a new Flat turf season is always enhanced by one specific reference point. Nothing is more beguiling than the winter rugs coming off an unbeaten champion two-year-old.

City Of Troy is just that. Indeed, the 'F-word' has already been directed at a colt who turned heads by the exhilarating nature – and attendant hoopla – of his two-year-old campaign.

Frankel’s striking exploits set the template by which the modern racehorse is judged, and while City Of Troy has some considerable way to go, comparisons are valid on what the respective colts achieved as two-year-olds.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 25 March 2024inJulian Muscat

Last updated 16:03, 25 March 2024

iconCopy
more inJulian Muscat
more inJulian Muscat