European Group 1s are becoming irrelevant on the world stage - and it's mad our best horses were ever rated close to Equinox

There was palpable Japanese frustration at how Equinox was perceived internationally before the Japan Cup on Sunday. Even the Japan Racing Association, usually a bastion of diplomacy, divulged its handicapper felt Equinox was underrated by his official mark of 129.

And so it proved when Equinox waltzed to a four-length victory, with Christophe Lemaire’s whip left uncocked as he reined back his mount three strides from the wire. There can be no doubt the four-year-old’s mark will be raised accordingly at next month’s meeting of international handicappers.

The big question is why those handicappers failed to recognise Equinox’s true merit for so long. It was blindingly obvious back in March, when he trounced Westover (beaten three and a half lengths) and Mostahdaf (beaten seven lengths) in the Sheema Classic, that Equinox stood alone among turf horses.