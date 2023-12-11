Only a baby step but an important one if racing is to keep some of its David v Goliath moments
I was beginning to think this day would never come. It really seemed as though the increasing domination of the sport by a handful of supertrainers was a problem that officials were simply unwilling to address, but hallelujah, the dawn has come and we can hope for a brighter future.
The outcome can't be taken for granted, of course. The BHA's action so far amounts to nothing more than a proposal and industry views will be sought. We may be certain some trainers will be vociferously against the idea and, inevitably, that camp will include some of the most powerful, respected and influential voices in the sport. People rarely vote against their own interests, or at least what they perceive to be their own interests.
From the broader perspective of those who love horseracing and want it to retain its popularity, this scheme makes perfect sense. Competition is at the heart of the handicap system and our most prized handicaps have traditionally been winnable by a huge variety of trainers, offering a chance of glory to people who buy their horses at bargain prices.
Published on 11 December 2023
Last updated 18:00, 11 December 2023
