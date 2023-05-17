Open conflict has broken out over plans to reshape the sport in Britain - and it was inevitable

It was inevitable that sooner or later British racing's bid to reshape the sport would run into trenchant opposition, and few will be surprised that the concept of 'premierisation' – whereby prime Saturday afternoon slots are restricted to only the biggest and best meetings – has prompted open conflict to break out.

The new decision-making structure of British racing means the small independent tracks who have been vociferous critics of the policy cannot stop the BHA board from voting to adopt it, but they are not without recourse to influence or perhaps even block the march towards premierisation.

The carrot passed to the RCA from the small courses – what Thirsk and Catterick chief executive James Sanderson describes as an olive branch – is to confine the new, streamlined Saturday afternoons to a two year trial, with the tracks effectively loaning their prime slots in return for financial compensation.