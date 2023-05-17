Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionScott Burton
premium

Open conflict has broken out over plans to reshape the sport in Britain - and it was inevitable

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Beverley racecourse: "Our size allows us to extend a friendly, personal welcome and a submersive environment, and venues of our ilk nurture many new racegoers each year"
Summer Saturday afternoons are a key source of revenue to tracks large and smallCredit: Hannah Ali

It was inevitable that sooner or later British racing's bid to reshape the sport would run into trenchant opposition, and few will be surprised that the concept of 'premierisation' – whereby prime Saturday afternoon slots are restricted to only the biggest and best meetings – has prompted open conflict to break out. 

The new decision-making structure of British racing means the small independent tracks who have been vociferous critics of the policy cannot stop the BHA board from voting to adopt it, but they are not without recourse to influence or perhaps even block the march towards premierisation. 

The carrot passed to the RCA from the small courses – what Thirsk and Catterick chief executive James Sanderson describes as an olive branch – is to confine the new, streamlined Saturday afternoons to a two year trial, with the tracks effectively loaning their prime slots in return for financial compensation.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 17 May 2023Last updated 19:12, 17 May 2023
icon
more inBritain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inBritain