Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

Coolmore and Godolphin spare the sport some embarrassment - and not for the first time

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Paddington (four): successfully stepped up in trip to land a third Group 1 in a row
Paddington (left) and Emily Upjohn fought out the finish to an Eclipse that was lacking in numbers but not excitementCredit: Alan Crowhurst

There was never much chance the Coral-Eclipse would look remotely like the Wacky Weekender Festival Pitchcroft 21st-23rd July Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, but the extent to which the former bore minimal resemblance to the latter was nonetheless extremely pleasing. 

It would have been nice to have more than four runners in Sandown's signature Flat prize – more on that anon – but what a wonderful sight we were afforded by Paddington and Emily Upjohn. On a track that has played host to some of the sport's most iconic finishes, two top-class thoroughbreds and two of the world's finest jockeys showed total commitment to the goal of victory. The finish to the race with the long name at Worcester on Wednesday had not been quite like that.

Before we go further on that front, a disclaimer. There are things you might have thought and said about the performance of Hillsin that cannot and should not be placed on a published platform while an investigation is taking place, just as social media is not a sensible spot to start suggesting who might be at the centre of the explicit photos scandal currently rocking the BBC. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 9 July 2023Last updated 14:43, 9 July 2023
icon
more inComment
more inComment