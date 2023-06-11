First among equals: why the Prince of Wales's Stakes has become such a flagship race for Ascot and British racing

In an essay for the Racing Post Flat Guide about horses to follow for the season trained in France, I openly broke a self-imposed rule and began with the exceptional crop of middle-distance four-year-olds who, for a variety of reasons, would all be returning to the fray in 2023. For once, the Classic generation could wait.

Part of the reason for that departure from normal policy was the realisation there was an equally exciting clutch of older horses set to be campaigned by the top British and Irish yards.

In France, Vadeni, Onesto and Al Hakeem were all rated in excess of 120, the first time that had occurred since 2015, when Treve, New Bay and Cirrus Des Aigles ruled the older roost.