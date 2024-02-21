Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
14:25 LudlowHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
14:25 LudlowHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

Farcical Ascot Chase and Cheltenham ticket sales show jump racing's slow-motion car crash is leaving fans indifferent

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor
Pic D'Orhy: a sublime winner of the Ascot Chase
Harry Cobden couldn't quite believe his luck when left to his own devices up front on Pic D'Orhy in the Ascot Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Jump racing purists will have greeted this week's revelations that Cheltenham is finding three-quarters of its marquee festival an increasingly hard sell and that uncompetitive, small-field Grade 1s are damaging for the sport's profile with another tired sigh of resignation. 

We're straying into dog bites man territory here because this is a slow-motion car crash that has been happening for years. 

Yes, we're all meant to be cheerleading now that the countdown to the festival is nearing its conclusion, but sticking fingers in ears and humming along merrily won't work. And, as ever, it's not a concern merely for British racing in isolation. Racing on either side of the Irish Sea is all part of the same ecosystem. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 21 February 2024inRichard Forristal

Last updated 14:18, 21 February 2024

iconCopy
more inRichard Forristal
more inRichard Forristal