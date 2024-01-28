Exclusion of National Lottery from Gambling Regulation Bill exposes government's hollow crusade against sports betting

In the interpretation section of Ireland's impending Gambling Regulation Bill, the legislation offers an extensive clarification on what the term 'lottery' entails, noting that it does not encompass any 'lottery' (yes, they still used that word) operated by the National Lottery or a political party.

The National Lottery in Ireland was previously operated by a Canadian teachers' pension plan fund, while An Post – the national postal service – owned 20 per cent. Last year, French gambling company Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) made a deal to purchase Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI) for €350 million which meant, for the first time since its inception in 1986, there is now no state ownership in the National Lottery.

Despite the state having cashed in on its stake in the lottery, it still seems intent on safeguarding it to protect the profits of a French gaming conglomerate given it has explicitly provided for its exemption from a piece of legislation that would significantly curtail its ardent, incessant advertising campaign.

Lest you need a reminder, the bill paves the way for the introduction of a watershed that prevents gambling advertising between 5.30am-9pm which Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing have warned will render their racing coverage in Ireland economically unviable.

One of the mantras of the National Lottery's numerous chronic advertising campaigns is the suggestive slogan that "it could be you" which is plastered on the screen as an extravagant waterslide pops up in the middle of a rural village. These advertisements are broadcast morning, noon and night and promoted on radio with gleeful abandon to who might be listening.

The latest phenomenon is the Cash Machine which is operated by German multimedia behemoth Bauer Media and runs across several of Ireland's most prominent radio shows.

It costs €2.50 to enter and if it slips your mind then not to worry, the organisers will do their utmost to sear the process into your routine by sending you multiple texts per week reminding you to enter.

Some more fascinating elements of the competition are that entrants cannot claim the prize if they fail to answer the phone within five rings, give the incorrect prize amount or be disconnected for any reason.

One man missed out on more than €120,000 last year as he was not able to recite the exact amount in the pot, essentially condemning him to years of regret, while also imploring entrants to stay engrossed in their phone lest they miss a life-changing call.

Minister of State in the Department of Justice James Browne has said that call-in competitions may be operated as lotteries licensed under the Gaming and Lotteries Act 1956 and that the forthcoming laws will not hinder them.

It seems the more formidable the element of chance and the more arbitrary the conditions, the more likely you are permitted to advertise with impunity and the exclusion of such aggressively advertised lottery games from a highly reformative, essential and seminal piece of legislation exposes a hollow crusade against sports gambling by the state.

