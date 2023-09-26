Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionBill Barber
premium

Election countdown heightens need to get racing's message across to all parties

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
The wait for the government's gambling review white paper goes on
Racing has been engaging with politicians across the political spectrumCredit: Getty Images

There have been a few reshuffles and tweaks to the schedule over the years but for British racing the next few weeks mark the traditional culmination of the Flat campaign and the start of the jumps season proper.

The British political calendar has its own longstanding set-piece events too and in that sphere late September and early October is conference season. From the outside the party conferences have something of a resemblance to a series of Cheltenham Festivals. A lot of long days and late nights and difficult to find winners.

This year the atmosphere of conference season will be heightened by the expectation that there will be a general election in the next 12 months. There has to be a general election by January 2025, but the consensus is the country will go to the polls again next autumn, although there are some who believe it could be as early as May. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 26 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 26 September 2023
icon
more inBill Barber
more inBill Barber