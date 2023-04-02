Racing Post logo
Opinion
premium

Desert Crown! Luxembourg! Vadeni! Get ready for some heavyweight clashes among a golden generation of older horses

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Luxembourg and Ryan Moore winners of the Gr.1 Irish Champion Stakes.Leopardstown.Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post10.09.2022
Luxembourg, Onesto (cream silks, far side) and Vadeni have all been kept in training Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The first green shoots of the Flat season should rightly be about discovery, and dominated by the search for an order among the three-year-olds emerging from winter quarters ahead of a dash for Classic glory.

It is the annual rite of spring that rarely disappoints and, in its own way, is what gives Flat racing a distinctive flavour when compared to its jumping brother. The returning heroes at four and five provide a certain amount of comfort and continuity but they are usually the supporting cast. 

I spoke to Andre Fabre on the way out of Saint-Cloud racecourse a few years ago on the subject of weight-for-age, and whether older horses were unfairly penalised in races like the Arc. His succinct reply ran along these lines: the best horses are often retired at the end of their three-year-old season, meaning the standard-bearers for any given generation thereafter were mostly second tier.  

Published on 2 April 2023Last updated 14:30, 2 April 2023
