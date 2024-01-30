Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Danny Tudhope in demand as Godolphin relationship blossoms - and he deserves every chance he gets

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Danny Tudhope: flying start to the season
Danny Tudhope: well suited to riding higher calibre of horseCredit: Edward Whitaker

Last week's Winter Derby Trial at Southwell was described by course officials as the best race ever staged at the all-weather track – and it was also significant for another reason.

Danny Tudhope might not have got the outcome he wanted when narrowly beaten on the favourite Military Order, but the ride was still further evidence of a developing relationship with Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby.

The sight of Tudhope riding in the famous blue colours is nothing new. Saeed bin Suroor has called on the Scottish jockey plenty of times and the pair have teamed up for success at Royal Ascot as well as with Mawj and Real World in Dubai.

Published on 30 January 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 30 January 2024

