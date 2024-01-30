Danny Tudhope in demand as Godolphin relationship blossoms - and he deserves every chance he gets

Last week's Winter Derby Trial at Southwell was described by course officials as the best race ever staged at the all-weather track – and it was also significant for another reason.

Danny Tudhope might not have got the outcome he wanted when narrowly beaten on the favourite Military Order, but the ride was still further evidence of a developing relationship with Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby.

The sight of Tudhope riding in the famous blue colours is nothing new. Saeed bin Suroor has called on the Scottish jockey plenty of times and the pair have teamed up for success at Royal Ascot as well as with Mawj and Real World in Dubai.