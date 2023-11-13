Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAlan Sweetman
premium

Botched Denis Hogan case has left the IHRB publicly humiliated - and with a major credibility problem

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
An exciting year with his sprinters looks on the cards for Cloughjordan trainer Denis Hogan
Denis Hogan: the trainer at the centre of the IHRB investigation into the running and riding of Yuften and Tony The Gent in March 2020Credit: Patrick McCann

﻿I wasn't planning a trilogy when I started but, as one remarkable development has been heaped upon another, this is the third consecutive week I've written a column about the IHRB investigation into the running and riding of the Denis Hogan-trained pair Yuften and Tony The Gent at Dundalk in March 2020.

This murky affair reached a conclusion of sorts last week when the IHRB's referrals committee met as scheduled to adjudicate under bizarre circumstances, the IHRB having declined to present any evidence in a case that it had been looking into for three and a half years.

The committee outlined how Hogan, jockey James J Doyle and two other named individuals, John O'Shea and Noel Hayes, faced serious allegations in a report served by the IHRB on April 3, 2023. As recently as September 11, when the case against Hayes was dropped, the others were facing an imminent hearing in relation to what the committee described as their "conspiracy".

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 13 November 2023inAlan Sweetman

Last updated 14:00, 13 November 2023

icon
more inAlan Sweetman
more inAlan Sweetman