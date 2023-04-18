Betfred backing of the Derby clear proof that two sectors need each other more than ever

The fact the announcement of Betfred's sponsorship of the Derby and Oaks has been met with little wailing and gnashing of teeth might signify that British racing has adopted a sense of realism about the landscape it finds itself in.

The deal would also appear to prove the old saying that time can heal all wounds, given the ill feeling Betfred founder Fred Done's successful pursuit of the Tote 12 years ago engendered between the bookmaker and figures in racing.

The Derby was first sponsored in 1984 and it has taken nearly 40 years for the premier Classic to be finally backed by a bookmaker. There will be some who will be saddened by such a development, that a race as great as the Derby could not find a blue chip sponsor from the wider world of business. However, Betfred were not the only game in town for the Jockey Club when it came to succeeding Cazoo – they simply offered the better deal.