Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
14:05 PunchestownHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
14:05 PunchestownHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

A 'win and you're in' race for the National? Haydock might well have stumbled across one

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Yeah Man and Sean Flanagan hunt round on their way to victory
Yeah Man jumps a fence on his way to winning the Grand National Trial at HaydockCredit: John Grossick

I've long thought Haydock's Grand National Trial was one of the biggest misnomers in the racing calendar, but now I'm not so sure.

The race has hardly been the greatest pointer to Aintree in recent times with, before Saturday's running, just two of the previous ten winners going on to run in the National two months later. In fact, no horse has won both races in the same year. 

Going back further, it proved its worth by producing National winners Freebooter, Red Rum, Earth Summit, Mon Mome and Neptune Collonges, but clues for Aintree have become a lot thinner on the ground.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 18 February 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 18 February 2024

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View