Kieran Shoemark lands another plum Meydan ride for Gosden stable on Trawlerman in Saturday's Dubai Gold Cup

Kieran Shoemark has picked up the ride on Trawlerman in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan to go with his other confirmed mount Emily Upjohn for the John and Thady Gosden stable on Saturday’s showpiece card in Dubai.

The six-year-old was steered to victory last time out by Frankie Dettori in the Group 2 Long Distance Cup at Ascot in October, which kicked off a memorable double for the rider on his last day riding in Britain before he relocated to the US in December.

Trawlerman is 5-1 second favourite behind Tower Of London for the two-mile contest but has been done no favours with the draw, being allotted the outside draw in stall 16.