Kieran Shoemark lands another plum Meydan ride for Gosden stable on Trawlerman in Saturday's Dubai Gold Cup
Kieran Shoemark has picked up the ride on Trawlerman in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan to go with his other confirmed mount Emily Upjohn for the John and Thady Gosden stable on Saturday’s showpiece card in Dubai.
The six-year-old was steered to victory last time out by Frankie Dettori in the Group 2 Long Distance Cup at Ascot in October, which kicked off a memorable double for the rider on his last day riding in Britain before he relocated to the US in December.
Trawlerman is 5-1 second favourite behind Tower Of London for the two-mile contest but has been done no favours with the draw, being allotted the outside draw in stall 16.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 26 March 2024inNews
Last updated 18:34, 26 March 2024
- US arm FanDuel drives 'best in class' Flutter Entertainment forward, with more growth forecast for 2024
- Fantastic Moon sweeps to German Horse of the Year honours as camp eye early season targets for Deutsches Derby winner
- Members' Club Ultimate subscribers: get exclusive tips on the Racing Post app during Cheltenham
- Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
- Access the Racing Post Digital Newspaper every night when you join Members' Club in time for the Cheltenham Festival
- US arm FanDuel drives 'best in class' Flutter Entertainment forward, with more growth forecast for 2024
- Fantastic Moon sweeps to German Horse of the Year honours as camp eye early season targets for Deutsches Derby winner
- Members' Club Ultimate subscribers: get exclusive tips on the Racing Post app during Cheltenham
- Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
- Access the Racing Post Digital Newspaper every night when you join Members' Club in time for the Cheltenham Festival