News
premium

Kieran Shoemark lands another plum Meydan ride for Gosden stable on Trawlerman in Saturday's Dubai Gold Cup

Emily Upjohn exercises on the Tapeta training track at Meydan on Tuesday morning
Emily Upjohn exercises on the Tapeta training track at Meydan on Tuesday morningCredit: Edward Whitaker

Kieran Shoemark has picked up the ride on Trawlerman in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan to go with his other confirmed mount Emily Upjohn for the John and Thady Gosden stable on Saturday’s showpiece card in Dubai.

The six-year-old was steered to victory last time out by Frankie Dettori in the Group 2 Long Distance Cup at Ascot in October, which kicked off a memorable double for the rider on his last day riding in Britain before he relocated to the US in December.

Trawlerman is 5-1 second favourite behind Tower Of London for the two-mile contest but has been done no favours with the draw, being allotted the outside draw in stall 16.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 26 March 2024inNews

Last updated 18:34, 26 March 2024

