Levy reform talks 'accelerating' as clock ticks down to April deadline for agreement

Meetings between British racing's leaders, bookmaker representatives and government are "accelerating" as the clock ticks down to the deadline for sports minister Stuart Andrew to update parliament on levy reform this month.

Andrew has until April 24 to inform MPs on the progress of the talks between the BHA and Betting and Gaming Council (BGC).

The BHA's director of communications and corporate affairs Greg Swift said on Wednesday: "Meetings are accelerating between us and the BGC and DCMS [Department for Culture, Media and Sport]. We had a meeting with BGC and DCMS this morning.

"We will have at least two next week, we had at least two last week and there are conversations and meetings which take place outside of those formal arrangements with DCMS at which the minister is trying to bring us closer to an agreed position.

"We continue to work at pace in good faith on all sides. We're not there yet but we'll keep putting our shoulder to the wheel to try and get an arrangement agreed with the sports minister in time for him to update the House on April 24."

When the levy was last reformed in 2017, the government said the next review of British racing's central funding system would take place seven years later. However, when it published its gambling white paper in April last year it said it would review the levy to ensure the sport would not suffer financially from the effects of affordability checks.

Greg Swift: "We are negotiating in good faith" Credit: BHA

Racing and bookmakers were encouraged to come up with their own agreement but talks have continued without success since then. In February, Andrew said there was no legislative opportunity to amend the levy, emphasising the need for a voluntary deal.

Last month the BGC said it had made an offer to racing which included a percentage increase in the levy but with the extra funds dedicated to investing in promoting, marketing and growing the sport.

Racing made a counter offer, although it has declined to give details. The sport has, however, made calls in the past for the levy to be extended to all betting on racing by British punters, including abroad, with the aim of yielding up to an extra £30 million per annum on top of the £100m it most recently raised.

Swift declined to comment on how far apart the two sides remain but added: "We are negotiating in good faith, we had a productive meeting this morning. There are a number of action points we will be taking away from that and we will reconvene at the first opportunity in the early part of next week and later in the week as well."

Asked what would happen if no agreement is reached before this month's deadline, Swift said: "There is nothing to be gained from speculating. We're fully focused on trying to get a deal, that's where all our efforts are focused and we'll continue to focus on getting that deal."

