Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott responsible for all nine Morgiana Hurdle entries as potential John Durkan cast also revealed

Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott are responsible for all nine possible runners in the Grade 1 Morgiana Hurdle after entries were revealed for Punchestown's two Grade 1 prizes this month.

Last season's winner State Man heads the entries for Mullins in the Morgiana, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 25, while the promising Impaire Et Passe could step outside of novice company for the first time after a stellar campaign last season which saw him land the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle in impressive fashion before taking further Grade 1 honours at Punchestown.

Mister Policeman is an intriguing entry for Mullins after he landed a conditions hurdle at Cork in April, while Grade 1-winning mares Ashroe Diamond and Echoes In Rain make up the champion trainer's team of entries as seeks his 13th success in a race he landed nine times in a row from 2011 to 2019.

Elliott broke that stranglehold in 2020 and has four entries this time – Irish Point, Zanahiyr, Pied Piper and Fils D'Oudairies.

The John Durkan Chase, which has been moved forward in the calendar to November 26 this season, has attracted 15 entries with six trainers represented.

Galopin Des Champs (near) set for Punchestown return Credit: John Grossick

Mullins again boasts a strong hand with Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs poised to make his seasonal reappearance in a race he claimed last season.

Dual Ryanair Chase winner Allaho holds an entry but he also has the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase next Thursday as an option, while stablemates Asterion Forlonge, Appreciate It, Blue Lord, Gaillard Du Mesnil, Janidil and Stattler are also entered in the John Durkan.

Martin Brassil has long pinpointed this race for the return of Fastorslow, who was the only horse to defeat Galopin Des Champs last season in the Punchestown Gold Cup.

Gerri Colombe, Conflated, Envoi Allen and Fakir D'Oudairies also featured among the entries.

