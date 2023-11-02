Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Bravemansgame will attempt to land a second successive Charlie Hall Chase (3.00) on his seasonal appearance and will face three rivals in the Grade 2 contest at Wetherby on Saturday.

The Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old opened his account last season in the 3m event, beating Eldorado Allen by three and a half lengths, before going on to strike by 14 lengths in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Owned by Bryan Drew, the gelding then ran a huge race to finish second behind Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival, before ending his campaign when third in the Punchestown Gold Cup.

The field is completed by Ahoy Senor, Gentlemansgame and Midnight River.

Charlie Hall Chase confirmed runners and riders

Ahoy Seno r TBC

TBC Bravemansgame Harry Cobden

Harry Cobden Midnight River Harry Skelton

Harry Skelton Gentlemansgame Darragh O'Keeffe

Charlie Hall Chase betting tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Jack Haynes

1 Bravemansgame

2 Gentlemansgame

3 Ahoy Senor

There is no chance of getting the 2-1 available last year on Bravemansgame winning the Charlie Hall Chase but I expect a similarly dominant performance from Paul Nicholls' King George VI Chase winner. He looks a class apart from most of these rivals, and while Ahoy Senor is an obvious danger, he has never won on his seasonal reappearance.

Bravemansgame 15:00 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

