'We've still got the memories' - Bowe family pay tribute following death of legendary Limestone Lad aged 32

Limestone Lad, who warmed the hearts of jump racing fans for six seasons between 1997 and 2003 by running every other week during the winter, has died at the age of 32.

Not only did Limestone Lad run a lot, in stark contrast to the modern jumps horse, but he won 35 times and was placed in 19 other outings during his 65-race career.

The mud-loving front-runner always wore his heart on his sleeve and achieved the unthinkable in 1999 when lowering the colours of the mighty Istabraq, who was sent off 1-7, in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

He ran 12 times that season and concluded the campaign by chasing home Bacchanal in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham on officially good to firm ground. His final appearance came in the same race in 2003 when he played his part in one of the best runnings of the contest when third behind Baracouda and Iris's Gift, when once again the ground dried out a bit too much for his liking.

Limestone Lad was the pride and joy of the Bowe family and trained by the late James Bowe. His son Michael said: "Limestone Lad had soundness, he was genuine and he had a big heart and when you put those three things together you had a lethal combination. He was a one-off.

"He was a great horse who for whatever reason captured the public's imagination and there were so many good days, too many to mention. The day he beat Istabraq in the Hatton's Grace was unbelievable and another one that springs to mind was the Morgiana at Punchestown, but there were so many memorable days with him. He wore his heart on his sleeve.

"It's sad that he's gone, but he had a great retirement and he enjoyed every minute. We've still got the memories, and the trophies."

Paul Carberry with James Bowe after Limestone Lad's victory in the 2001 Morgiana Hurdle Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

John Bowe said Limestone Lad would go down as a legend of Irish jumps racing despite the fact he never managed to win at Cheltenham.

"Limestone Lad proves that it's not all about Cheltenham," he said. "Look at how fondly he is remembered and how much everyone loved him, yet he never won at Cheltenham. It is not the be-all and end-all.

"Maybe his year at Cheltenham would have been the year it was cancelled in 2001 because of foot and mouth. He was ante-post favourite for the Stayers' Hurdle and it would have been heavy ground too, but it wasn't to be. But, as I said, it's not all about Cheltenham and he proves that."

Limestone Lad’s victory over Ned Kelly in the 2001 Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown was picked out by Michael Bowe as the his most memorable victory.

Speaking to the Racing Post in 2017, he said: "That one really stands out, I'll never forget it. Paul Carberry was riding him and he looked well beaten from the second-last but Paul just changed gears and he put away Ned Kelly, who was unbeaten over hurdles up to that point."

In total, Limestone Lad won £546,142 (€639,269) in prize-money and reached a peak Racing Post Rating of 176 when slamming his rivals by upwards of 20 lengths in the 2000 Boyne Hurdle at Navan.

Limestone Lad in numbers

65 runs

35 wins

19 placed efforts

12 runs during the 1999/2000 season

4 Grade 1 wins

169 highest official rating

176 highest RPR

