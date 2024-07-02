'We'll make a call on Wednesday' - White Birch not a certain runner for Coral-Eclipse showdown with City Of Troy

The White Birch camp will make a definite decision on Wednesday about whether their rapidly improving Group 1 winner will take on City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

White Birch has been a breath of fresh air for the Flat season and his Tattersalls Gold Cup victory over Auguste Rodin solidified him as one of the most talented horses in training.

The son of Ulysses missed the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot as his bloods were wrong and the same issue threatens to keep him out of a Sandown showdown with the Derby winner on Saturday.

George Murphy, the son and assistant of trainer John, said a final call will be made after a blood sample is taken on Wednesday morning. The four-year-old will also have a light workout afterwards.

Murphy said on Tuesday morning: "His bloods just weren't 100 per cent before Ascot, but they have been improving and we're going to make a decision tomorrow [Wednesday] with regard to Saturday. He'll be blooded first thing in the morning and have a breeze and we'll make a call on it then.

"It's been nothing serious, but you don't want to be travelling to these races when you're not 100 per cent. It's nothing serious at all, though, just a little blood issue."

John and George Murphy with White Birch and Billy Callaghan after winning the Tattersalls Gold Cup Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

On a potential clash with City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse, Murphy added: "It will be a great race. City Of Troy was very impressive in the Derby last time and it's going to be very interesting to see how the three-year-olds rank against the older horses.

"Sandown should suit our horse, we think it will anyway."

White Birch is three from three this season and posted the highest Racing Post Rating of his career when given a mark of 125 for his Tattersalls Gold Cup success.

That three-length victory has been franked since too, as Auguste Rodin has since landed the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, but Murphy doesn't think White Birch has finished improving yet.

He said: "He's been brilliant this season and we couldn't have asked for more from him. What he's done so far has been great and hopefully he will keep progressing through the year."

White Birch is 5-1 joint-second favourite alongside Luxembourg for the Coral-Eclipse with the sponsors, who make City Of Troy the 1-2 favourite.

Coral-Eclipse (Saturday, 3.35 Sandown)

Sponsors: 1-2 City Of Troy, 5 White Birch, Luxembourg, 8 Dancing Gemini, 9 Ghostwriter, 22 bar

Read these next:

'I greatly regret how the whole situation unfolded' - suspended Tony Martin apologises for Newcastle celebrations

2024 Coral-Eclipse contenders: assessing the key runners for the big race at Sandown on Saturday

Sandown gives Eclipse racegoers chance to watch England Euro 2024 quarter-final after race times brought forward

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.