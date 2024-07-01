Sandown give Eclipse racegoers chance to watch England Euro 2024 quarter-final after race times brought forward

A decision to rearrange the race schedule for Sandown’s Coral-Eclipse card on Saturday will give punters the opportunity to watch England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with Switzerland after racing.

The concluding 1m2f handicap, which was staged at 5.20pm and 5.25pm in 2022 and 2023, will this year take place at 4.47pm to ensure those at the Esher venue can watch the football that kicks off at 5pm.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: "We made a decision a few weeks ago with the assumption that England could be playing at that time. We bit the bullet on the times. There was always going to be a quarter-final match, it was just about whether or not England were going to be in it.

"The last race is 30 minutes earlier than originally planned. The running order was tweaked and the opening 7f handicap was brought forward to an earlier start."

It looked as though Gareth Southgate’s side were heading for an early exit from the tournament on Sunday, but an overhead-kick equaliser from Jude Bellingham sent the game into extra-time after Ivan Schranz had opened the scoring for Slovakia in the first half.

Harry Kane headed the winner as the Three Lions booked their place in the last eight against Switzerland, who beat defending champions Italy in the last-16.

Andrew Cooper: "We bit the bullet on the times" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Cooper added: "We’ve done it before where we’ve clashed with European Championship games, so we’ll show the game on the big screen for those who want to stay and watch it.

"My understanding is that it’s looking like it’ll be a healthy crowd, but tickets are still available for all areas of the track."

Haydock stages a seven-race card on Saturday, which features the Old Newton Cup and Lancashire Oaks, and the football will be on after the conclusion of the 7f handicap (5.00).

"We'll be showing the match," said general manager Molly Day. "We'll be showing it on screens inside the racecourse and as long as the big screen can stay in place, we'll show it on there as well, but we need that confirmed.

"Our last race is due off at five and we'll show that and change everything over to the football. We'll stay open a little bit longer so the fans can see the game. It's exciting and it's great for us as a sporting venue to be showcasing another sport."

Jude Bellingham was England's late hero against Slovakia

Sally Iggulden, chief executive of Beverley, added: "We're going to have a football zone with a big screen in the course enclosure, where we'll be showing the build-up and the match from 4.45pm, with commentary starting as soon as our last race finishes at 5.10pm."

Meanwhile, Carlisle's general manager Helen Willis said: "We'll be supporting the team and showing the match in the public areas on selected TVs."

'There’s no point trying to compete against football'

However, there are more challenges for tracks such as Leicester and Nottingham on Saturday as their evening fixtures clash with the football.

Leicester’s six-race fixture begins at 4.05pm and finishes at 6.55pm, and clerk of the course James Stevenson said: "There will be a facility with it on in one of the bars, but it’s a race meeting and that’s where we’re at.

"It will be on somewhere, but we’re not really thinking about it. There’s no point trying to compete against football – it’s impossible."

