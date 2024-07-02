'I greatly regret how the whole situation unfolded' - suspended Tony Martin apologises for Newcastle celebrations

Suspended trainer Tony Martin has told the Racing Post he deeply regrets getting involved in the celebrations after Alphonse Le Grande won the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle on Saturday, a race shown live on ITV.

Martin is currently serving a three-month suspension for breaking anti-doping rules , but was in attendance at the Tyneside track to see Hollie Doyle steer the 3-1 favourite to a third success in a row, and was even pictured in some of the post-race photographs.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board had said they were going to examine Martin's conduct "in the context of the Irish rules of racing."