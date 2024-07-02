- More
'I greatly regret how the whole situation unfolded' - suspended Tony Martin apologises for Newcastle celebrations
Suspended trainer Tony Martin has told the Racing Post he deeply regrets getting involved in the celebrations after Alphonse Le Grande won the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle on Saturday, a race shown live on ITV.
Martin is currently serving a three-month suspension for breaking anti-doping rules, but was in attendance at the Tyneside track to see Hollie Doyle steer the 3-1 favourite to a third success in a row, and was even pictured in some of the post-race photographs.
The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board had said they were going to examine Martin's conduct "in the context of the Irish rules of racing."
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inIreland
Last updated
- 'We'll make a call on Wednesday' - White Birch not a certain runner for Coral-Eclipse showdown with City Of Troy
- The Post Script: a tale of two rides as Kieran Shoemark struggles to catch a break
- IHRB to 'examine conduct' of Tony Martin after Newcastle appearance
- Stick to tradition or change direction? Leading trainers Dermot Weld and Ger Lyons divided over Irish Derby distance dilemma
- Sweet 16 for Aidan O'Brien as Los Angeles hangs tough, but do we stick or twist with the Irish Derby?
- 'We'll make a call on Wednesday' - White Birch not a certain runner for Coral-Eclipse showdown with City Of Troy
- The Post Script: a tale of two rides as Kieran Shoemark struggles to catch a break
- IHRB to 'examine conduct' of Tony Martin after Newcastle appearance
- Stick to tradition or change direction? Leading trainers Dermot Weld and Ger Lyons divided over Irish Derby distance dilemma
- Sweet 16 for Aidan O'Brien as Los Angeles hangs tough, but do we stick or twist with the Irish Derby?