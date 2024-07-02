Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:33 TipperaryHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:33 TipperaryHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'I greatly regret how the whole situation unfolded' - suspended Tony Martin apologises for Newcastle celebrations

Tony Martin: successful at Dundalk
Tony Martin: "I didn’t distance myself from the celebrations, which I should have done"Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Suspended trainer Tony Martin has told the Racing Post he deeply regrets getting involved in the celebrations after Alphonse Le Grande won the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle on Saturday, a race shown live on ITV.

Martin is currently serving a three-month suspension for breaking anti-doping rules, but was in attendance at the Tyneside track to see Hollie Doyle steer the 3-1 favourite to a third success in a row, and was even pictured in some of the post-race photographs. 

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board had said they were going to examine Martin's conduct "in the context of the Irish rules of racing."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inIreland

Last updated

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland