2024 Coral-Eclipse contenders: assessing the key runners for the big race at Sandown on Saturday

The Coral-Eclipse takes place at Sandown on Saturday and 11 horses remain in contention for the 1m2f Group 1. Here, we run through the form of the leading contenders and produce an early verdict on who will come out on top . . .

Form: 111-91

Strengths: A winner of all three juvenile starts, supplementing a debut maiden win at the Curragh with victories in the Group 2 Superlative Stakes and Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket's July and Rowley Mile courses.

He failed to fire when sent off the 4-6 favourite for the 2,000 Guineas on his reappearance in May, fading into ninth having taken a keen hold early, but bounced back spectacularly when running out a two-and-three-quarter-length winner of the Derby at Epsom last month.

He seemed to win with plenty in hand there and his official rating of 124 leaves him well in on these weight terms.

Weaknesses: He tends to race enthusiastically in the early part of his races and his keenness could be amplified in a likely small field.

City Of Troy 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Form: 84-111

Strengths: He had some strong form to his name as a three-year-old, finishing strongly for second in the Dante at York last May before staying on for third in the Derby at Epsom when five and a quarter lengths behind Auguste Rodin.

He is undefeated in three starts at the Curragh this season, claiming a Group 3 and a Group 2 over 1m2f before gaining a breakthrough Group 1 success in the Tattersalls Gold Cup over 1m2½f last time.

He reversed the Derby form with Auguste Rodin there, and that rival franked the Tattersalls Gold Cup form when landing the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Weaknesses: All four turf wins have been achieved with cut in the ground. This is a big ask conceding 10lb to City Of Troy, who is officially rated 3lb superior.

White Birch 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John Joseph Murphy

Form: 22-401

Strengths: He achieved the rare feat of being a Group 1 winner at two, three, four and five when making all under an inspired Ryan Moore in the Coronation Cup at Epsom last time out.

That was his first win in over a year and came over 1m4f, despite his top five Racing Post Ratings prior achieved over 1m2f or 1m2½f.

He has gained all seven wins in single-figures fields, which he is likely to get once again on Saturday, and with no obvious pace alternative he may also be allowed to dictate.

Weaknesses: He has not managed to gain back-to-back wins since 2022.

Luxembourg 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Form: 115-26

Strengths: He impressed when a four-and-a-quarter-length winner of a Listed contest at Doncaster in September before finishing fifth back at that venue in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy.

He kicked off this season with a fine second in the French 2,000 Guineas, in which he came with a strong late run to finish a neck behind subsequent St James's Palace Stakes third Metropolitan.

He caught the eye when sixth behind City Of Troy in last month's Derby, where he made up plenty of ground down the outside of the field before his stamina appeared to give way. Dropping back to 1m2f looks a big plus on that evidence.

Weaknesses: He has eight and a quarter lengths to find with City Of Troy and fast ground would be a concern.

Dancing Gemini 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Roger Teal

Form: 111-44

Strengths: He was unbeaten in three juvenile starts, closing his campaign successfully in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket in September.

He has run up to a similar level in defeat in both starts this year, finishing fourth in the 2,000 Guineas before occupying that same position in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly last month.

That last run came on heavy ground, which appeared to blunt his finishing kick, and a quicker surface will suit him on Saturday.

Weaknesses: He has now twice come up short at this level and needs to find a jolt of improvement to trouble the best of these.

Ghostwriter 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Clive Cox

Verdict

City Of Troy is likely to go off at long odds-on here on the back of his impressive Derby success, but his 2,000 Guineas blowout suggests that he is not one to be taking a short price about and a chance is instead taken on his stablemate Luxembourg . The five-year-old made all to land the Coronation Cup last time out and that form has received boosts since, with Feed The Flame (third) and Emily Upjohn (fourth) going close in Group 1s next time out.

Luxembourg 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read these next:

Once a well-trodden path - how did the last five Derby winners to contest the Eclipse fare?

City Of Troy and White Birch on course for Coral-Eclipse clash after 11 confirmations made for Sandown's big race

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

