Once a well-trodden path - how did the last five Derby winners to contest the Eclipse fare?

Ah, the Derby winner's going for the Eclipse - what an old story that is, though it hasn't been told much in recent years. In my memory, it was a bit of a cliche; having won the Derby, you ensure your horse's future as a commercial stallion by proving he's got the pace for ten furlongs.

Or not, of course. There is always that risk of proving the opposite.

The double at which City Of Troy is aiming has not been attempted for nine years. Golden Horn is the only Derby winner in the past 15 years to have tilted at the Sandown race.

Once we've cheered for this revival of an ancient tradition, the next thing is to consider whether he'll win. Obviously, he'll not be short of fans, while trends followers will point to Golden Horn and Sea The Stars as evidence that Derby winners are to be feared in an Eclipse.

But the three who tried it before them fared less well. It took improving horses to beat them, plus a couple of excellent rides. Might those circumstances arise on Saturday?

Anyway, here they are: the last five Derby winners to have had a go at the Eclipse.

Year: 2015

SP: 4-9

It was hard not to be convinced by Golden Horn, who had emerged as a top-class talent that spring. Having won the Feilden Stakes, he turned over his more fancied stablemate Jack Hobbs in the Dante and then confirmed the form in the Derby, scoring by three and a half lengths.

Only four others fancied taking him on in the Eclipse, of which the only one entitled to give him a scare was The Grey Gatsby, winner of the French Derby and the Irish Champion Stakes the previous year. As it turned out, his winning days were all behind him but that wasn't clear at the time; he'd just been short-headed by Free Eagle in the Prince of Wales, one of his best efforts.

Golden Horn: beats The Grey Gatsby in the 2015 Eclipse Credit: Edward Whitaker

Battle was joined at the top of the straight and there were a few fleeting moments when those hoping for an upset may have got excited. But Golden Horn, having made the running, was in control by the furlong marker and finished strongly.

Year: 2009

SP: 4-7

Ah, the mighty Sea The Stars, unbeaten after his debut in the July of his juvenile season. He could have won any race!

Well, maybe. Surprising as it may seem, he hadn't even been favourite for his Derby, an honour that went to the well-supported Fame And Glory.

But there were no excuses for overlooking his quality by the time of the Eclipse, he having also won the 2,000 Guineas. His most dangerous rival was Conduit, a high-quality four-year-old but one whose best form was at a mile and a half or further. He'd been pipped in the Brigadier Gerard.

Sea The Stars: won the Eclipse in 2009 Credit: Gerry Cranham

Rip Van Winkle was next in the betting. He would eventually win Group 1s but he had a couple of lengths to make on Sea The Stars from both the Guineas and the Derby.

And yet he provided the only real moment of fear for favourite-backers, closing to within a length at the furlong pole, when he seemed to have momentum on his side. But Sea The Stars responded bravely and got things back under control. In the aftermath, his owner fainted.

Year: 2007

SP: 4-7

The word "impressive" features in the formbook description of both Authorized's Dante and his Derby. No horse had finished within four lengths of him on either occasion, he was unbeaten since his debut and of course he had the added glamour of Frankie Dettori in his saddle.

The main danger seemed to come from Aidan O'Brien, whose four runners included George Washington, trying to rediscover the winning thread after proving infertile at stud. The winner of the 2,000 Guineas and the QEII the previous year, he was a 4-1 shot.

There was a case to be made for Notnowcato, "a typical Sir Michael Stoute improver" (TM), who had already won a couple of ten-furlong Group 1s and had strong course form too. But the unforeseen and decisive factor was that Ryan Moore brought him over to race up the stands' side on ground that was officially good to soft but drying up.

Runners had been routinely coming across the previous day. Moore alone believed there was still a significant advantage to be had and he gave it a go in the big race. Notnowcato and Authorized were so far apart across the width of the straight, it was hard to know who had the upper hand until the final strides. It turned out that the Derby winner beat everyone on his side but still came up short by a length and a half.

Could you call this a moral win for Authorized? He turned the form around at York the next month.

Year: 2005

SP: 2-5

Unbeaten in four runs, Motivator was being described as "exceptional" by this point, having overcome pre-race concerns to win the Derby by five lengths. He'd had soft going for his first three starts, so good going at Epsom had been a new test and there were also worries about his temperament, but he sailed through it all.

The ex-Australian Starcraft was seen as the main danger in this Eclipse, having been a staying-on third in the Queen Anne. Everything else was at double-figures, including Aidan O'Brien's Oratorio, seeking his first win of the year after four defeats. The case for him rested on 1m2f being just right; he'd finished well when fourth in the Guineas but had not lasted the Derby trip.

Oratorio (nearside) closes the gap on Motivator to land the 2005 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker

What a ride this was from Kieren Fallon, who worked hard in the first half-mile to ensure Oratorio (sometimes referred to as lazy) held his place behind the pacesetter, preventing Motivator from seeking cover there. The Derby winner raced freely through the early stages, compromising his finishing effort.

It still looked all over when Motivator went to the front two furlongs out, at which point Oratorio was hemmed in by rivals. But he got free and suddenly Fallon was in the drive position, bearing down on the favourite, who was rolling to the far rail for support.

In fairness, there was no fluke about it. Half a length separated them here and it was the same result at Leopardstown in September.

Year: 1997

SP: 6-1

In contrast to the four Derby winners above, Benny The Dip had been a slightly surprising Epsom hero, prevailing at odds of 11-1 in a photo-finish with Silver Patriarch. An enterprising ride by Willie Ryan was seen by some as having been decisive.

Stepping back in trip seemed sure to suit Benny The Dip but even so he was not hotly fancied for this Eclipse. Bosra Sham, the winner of seven of her eight races, was sent off at 4-7 to extend her sequence. There was also Pilsudski, "a typical Sir Michael Stoute improver" (TM), who had won the Breeders' Cup Turf the previous year and been second in the Hardwicke last time.

Pilsudski denies Benny The Dip and Bosra Sham in the 1997 Coral-Eclipse Credit: Mark Cranham

Benny The Dip was allowed a soft lead and went a steady pace. He couldn't cope with Pilsudksi when the dash for home started but he held off Bosra Sham for second after the filly had managed to get trapped against the rail in a five-runner race.

It was a brave effort by the Derby winner and probably as good an outcome as could have been hoped for.

Expectations will be higher for the Epsom hero this weekend...

