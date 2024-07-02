Kieran Shoemark gets the big-race call up on Dancing Gemini in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse

Kieran Shoemark has picked up the plum big-race spare ride on Britain's leading hope Dancing Gemini in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse (3.35 ) at Sandown.

Trainer Roger Teal said on Monday he was on the lookout for a jockey for his stable star in the 1m2f Group 1 contest. After being partnered by Dylan Browne McMonagle when a narrow runner-up in the French 2,000 Guineas and the Derby, Oisin Murphy had been mooted for the ride.

However, Murphy has been jocked up at Haydock on Saturday, including on Queen Of The Pride in the Lancashire Oaks as retained jockey to owners Qatar Racing, so Teal has called on the services of Shoemark.

The trainer said: "Obviously Oisin was in line to take the mount, but he's contracted to ride for Qatar Racing so is going to Haydock. We needed to find a replacement and Kieran ticks all the boxes for us.

"With so many other riders at Haydock too we had to find the best available at Sandown. We had a chat and knew Kieran was it. It's great to have him on board."

Roger Teal on Kieran Shoemark: "He ticks all the boxes for us" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Shoemark has yet to have a winner in 20 rides for Teal, but the trainer is unfazed and hopes they can change their fortunes in the best possible way on Saturday.

Teal added: "Funnily enough I said that [the statistic] to my wife last night, but it'd be nice to kick off winners for each other in that way. We're very much looking forward to having Kieran riding for us again."

It is a welcome boost for Shoemark, who has endured a tough start in his role as number one rider to John and Thady Gosden, including a narrow Group 1 defeat last weekend on Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

However, he is a three-time winner at the highest level, with the last of those coming in the 2022 Prix du Moulin on Dreamloper.

Dancing Gemini is the shortest-priced British-trained runner in the Coral-Eclipse line-up at a general 8-1. Brilliant Derby winner City Of Troy is the 4-9 favourite ahead of 9-2 chance White Birch .

3.35 Sandown, July 6, Coral-Eclipse

Sky Bet: 4-9 City Of Troy, 9-2 White Birch, 8 Dancing Gemini, 9 Ghostwriter, 12 Luxembourg, 16 Jayarebe, 20 Al Riffa, 33 bar

