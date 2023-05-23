'The plan at the moment is to run at Haydock' - Little Big Bear returns to sprinting this weekend

Aidan O'Brien has trained winners at 13 British tracks, including 103 at Ascot, but Haydock is not one of them and Little Big Bear will try to tear up that statistic on Saturday when he returns to sprinting in the Betfred Nifty Fifty Sandy Lane Stakes ().

Last year's champion juvenile, who ended his two-year-old campaign with a rating of 124, tried a mile for the first time in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas but we did not learn a whole lot about him as he finished lame after being hampered early.

O'Brien said in the lead up to the Newmarket Classic that a return to sprinting could be on the agenda afterwards, and it seems the Commonwealth Cup is now very much on the agenda.