'She's been showing us plenty at home' - Shane Foley bullish about Irish Guineas hopes
Shane Foley will seek to embellish an already impressive Irish Guineas record on the Jessica Harrington-trained pair Quar Shamar and Eternal Silence in the first Irish Classics of the season this weekend at the Curragh.
The Kilkenny rider has already landed both the 1,000 and the 2,000 Irish Guineas, securing the colt's Classic on Romanised for Ken Condon in 2018 after edging out Minding by a head on Adrian Keatley's Jet Setting in the fillies' equivalent in 2016.
Foley has ridden some exciting prospects so far this season, including Derby hopefuls Sprewell and White Birch, and he has elected to ride impressive Dundalk maiden winner Quar Shamar in the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday.
