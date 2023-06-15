Seven-day ban rules Colin Keane out of Irish Derby festival

Champion jockey Colin Keane was ruled out of the Irish Derby festival after picking up a seven-day ban for improper riding at Leopardstown on Thursday evening.

Riding Mobilise for Ger Lyons in the Keywest Handicap, Keane was involved in an incident over a furlong out in which Lady Christa, ridden by Robbie Colgan, was squeezed up between Mobilise and the Luke McAteer-ridden runner-up Free Flow, almost being brought down in the process. Keane's mount went on to win by a length and a quarter.

In their judgement, the stewards concluded that Keane was at fault for the incident and handed him the seven-day ban.

Keane said: "I thought it was harsh. I thought it was 50-50, I thought if I got done then Luke would get done too. If his horse had stayed straight it would not have been as bad, which is why I thought the two of us would get done."

Asked if he would appeal, Keane replied: "Probably not. It would be a waste of time."

The Irish Derby will be run at the Curragh on Sunday, July 2, with racing also taking place on the Friday and Saturday. Epsom hero Auguste Rodin is the 4-7 ante-post favourite to secure a Classic double.

Read these next:

'It's soul destroying' - 42, 35, 25 and 21-day whip bans handed out as jockeys suffer for breaching new rules

'If Subjectivist is in the same form as two years ago then the Gold Cup opposition is irrelevant'

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club