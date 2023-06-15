Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland

Seven-day ban rules Colin Keane out of Irish Derby festival

Colin Keane: won the Irish Derby last year but will miss the race next month
Colin Keane: won the Irish Derby last year but will miss the race next monthCredit: Patrick McCann

Champion jockey Colin Keane was ruled out of the Irish Derby festival after picking up a seven-day ban for improper riding at Leopardstown on Thursday evening.

Riding Mobilise for Ger Lyons in the Keywest Handicap, Keane was involved in an incident over a furlong out in which Lady Christa, ridden by Robbie Colgan, was squeezed up between Mobilise and the Luke McAteer-ridden runner-up Free Flow, almost being brought down in the process. Keane's mount went on to win by a length and a quarter.

In their judgement, the stewards concluded that Keane was at fault for the incident and handed him the seven-day ban.

Keane said: "I thought it was harsh. I thought it was 50-50, I thought if I got done then Luke would get done too. If his horse had stayed straight it would not have been as bad, which is why I thought the two of us would get done." 

Asked if he would appeal, Keane replied: "Probably not. It would be a waste of time."

The Irish Derby will be run at the Curragh on Sunday, July 2, with racing also taking place on the Friday and Saturday. Epsom hero Auguste Rodin is the 4-7 ante-post favourite to secure a Classic double. 

Read these next:

'It's soul destroying' - 42, 35, 25 and 21-day whip bans handed out as jockeys suffer for breaching new rules    

'If Subjectivist is in the same form as two years ago then the Gold Cup opposition is irrelevant'    

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Justin O'HanlonReporter
Published on 15 June 2023Last updated 20:38, 15 June 2023
icon
more inIreland
more inIreland