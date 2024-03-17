'It was my decision' - Seamie Heffernan departs Ballydoyle but says there has been no falling out with Aidan O'Brien

One of the most enduring associations in Flat racing is officially over after Seamie Heffernan confirmed he will not be returning to his full-time role with Aidan O'Brien this season – but he is still hoping to ride for his boss of nearly 30 years.

Rumours had been circling in recent weeks that Heffernan, who joined O'Brien at Ballydoyle in 1996 when he left their previous boss Jim Bolger and had often been his de facto number two rider, had left the fold.

He has now revealed he is going to ride freelance this term, bringing an end to a tenure that yielded 2019 Derby glory at Epsom with Anthony Van Dyck along with an Oaks on Was in 2012, plus five Irish Derbys, the latest of which came on Santiago in 2020.