Royal Ascot third Birdman set for Leopardstown assignment before Irish St Leger tilt for Jessica Harrington

Birdman is likely to run in Leopardstown's Ballyroan Stakes next month before a possible tilt at the Irish St Leger at the Curragh, where he would bid to add another Irish Classic to Jessica Harrington's training CV.

The Free Eagle gelding won his first two starts, staying on strongly to make a successful debut at Cork in April before landing a Navan Listed event the following month. The three-year-old then tackled the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot where he was beaten two lengths into third by Illinois.

Birdman is set to drop back in trip and class for the Leopardstown Group 3 on August 8 before a potential crack at the Irish St Leger.

Jessica Harrington outlined her plans for the Galway festival and beyond on Tuesday morning Credit: INPHO/Ben Brady

Harrington, who enjoyed Classic success with Alpha Centauri in the 2018 Irish 1,000 Guineas and with Magical Lagoon in the 2022 Irish Oaks, said "Birdman is in good form and the plan is to run in the Ballyroan Stakes over a mile and a half at Leopardstown next and then hopefully the Irish Leger."

Speaking at a Horse Racing Ireland press morning ahead of next week's Galway festival, Harrington also said that Grade 1-placed Ashdale Bob , Ulster Derby winner Going Remote and Bluedrum are all intended runners at Ballybrit next week as she readies a strong squad for the week-long meeting.

"Ashdale Bob will go for the novice chase on Thursday at Galway," she said. "He won at Kilbeggan last month and also has a bit of experience over fences as he ran three times over them a few seasons ago. Norwalk Havoc is in the Colm Quinn Mile on Tuesday. He's been running very well in Group races and goes there with a three-year-old allowance. Cowboy Justice was third in that race two years ago for us as a three-year-old.

The picturesque scene at Jessica Harrington's yard in County Kildare Credit: INPHO/Ben Brady

"Going Remote won the Ulster Derby last time out and is in the premier handicap over a mile and a half on Friday. Bluedrum will be given an entry in the Listed Corrib Stakes over seven furlongs on Thursday and we'll see what the ground is like. She was a very good second in a Group 3 at Leopardstown last time."

