Ronan McNally disqualification appeal dismissed but length dropped to eight years

Trainer Ronan McNally's appeal against his disqualification from racing for integrity breaches has been dismissed, but the appeals body has suspended the last four years of his 12-year sanction.

The appeals panel convened last month to consider McNally's appeal against the sanctions handed to the trainer in late January by the referrals committee. The panel dismissed McNally's appeal against the findings of the committee, which were wide-ranging and included using the racecourse as a training ground by running horses insufficiently schooled in order to obtain handicap marks not reflective of their ability.

However, the panel did modify the length of McNally's disqualification, suspending the final four years of the 12-year sanction for 12 years. It remains the biggest ban handed out to an Irish licence-holder.

The written reasons released on Wednesday night disclosed at length the evidence presented when McNally was disqualified in January. He was found guilty of ten of the 11 charges brought against him.

In the three-day appeal hearing, McNally brought new evidence to suggest The Jam Man and Dreal Deal had suffered equine asthma but the appeals body described it as a "classic case of an attempt to abandon the failed case made below and re-inventing it." He also challenged the evidence of betting as being "unlawfully obtained."

McNally announced in February he had formally appealed the findings of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s referrals panel after it handed him a 12-year disqualification and a fine of €50,000 for a raft of integrity breaches.

When announcing his unprecedented ban earlier this year, the panel stated: "His offences strike at the integrity and the objective of having a level playing field for all who send horses out to race. They also involved a deception of the public, especially the betting public."

The panel stated any breach of the rules by McNally during the next 12 years will automatically activate the suspended four years at the end of his initial eight-year disqualification.

