New jockey coaching programme in Ireland with five former riders appointed as mentors

Nina Carberry and Derek O'Connor are among five former riders who will provide mentoring to support the career development of all licensed jockeys in Ireland under a new coaching programme.

Equuip, the education and training department of Horse Racing Ireland, has launched the programme, with Carberry appointed to coach the Meath and north regions and O'Connor the west. Paddy Flood and Niall McCullagh will oversee the east and Midlands, while Robbie Moran has been assigned to the south. Former champion jockey Barry Geraghty will support the newly appointed coaches and sit on the jockey pathway as a liaison coach.

The jockey coaches will play a central role within the pathway scheme, working closely with the appointed sports psychologist, dietitian, strength and conditioning coach, physiotherapist and career transition coach.

Every claiming professional, conditional, and apprentice jockey will be required to obtain a minimum of five sessions with their jockey coach per year.

Carol Nolan, director of people and Equuip at HRI, said: “The jockey coaching programme underscores the importance Horse Racing Ireland places on the welfare and progression of its professional athletes."

The five coaches completed a six-month course, overseen by Liam Moggan and featuring several high-performance sessions and eight weeks of the on-the-job training with conditional and apprentice riders.

Emma McDonald, Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s licensing, education and training manager, added: “The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board welcomes the launch of this jockey coaching programme. It's another major enhancement to the jockey pathway scheme and signals further collaboration between HRI Equuip and the IHRB."

