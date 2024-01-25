Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

Middleham Park Racing excited by link-up with Willie Mullins as novice hurdler receives Cheltenham Festival entries

Stoke The Fire: an impressive winner on his hurdling debut at Tramore
Stoke The Fire: an impressive winner on his hurdling debut at TramoreCredit: Patrick McCann

Top British syndicate group Middleham Park Racing explained why they have joined forces with Willie Mullins and said they hope to expand their team following a first success this month.

Stoke The Fire was a 15-length winner for the owner-trainer combination in a maiden hurdle at Tramore on New Year’s Day, a performance that persuaded connections to enter him in the Albert Bartlett and Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday. He is 25-1 and 33-1 for those races.

The five-year-old was bought privately by Middleham Park through bloodstock agent Ross Doyle on the back of a Flat campaign that ended with a head second in the November Handicap at Naas in October.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 25 January 2024inIreland

Last updated 13:00, 25 January 2024

icon
more inIreland
more inIreland