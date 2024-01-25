Middleham Park Racing excited by link-up with Willie Mullins as novice hurdler receives Cheltenham Festival entries

Top British syndicate group Middleham Park Racing explained why they have joined forces with Willie Mullins and said they hope to expand their team following a first success this month.

Stoke The Fire was a 15-length winner for the owner-trainer combination in a maiden hurdle at Tramore on New Year’s Day, a performance that persuaded connections to enter him in the Albert Bartlett and Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday. He is 25-1 and 33-1 for those races.

The five-year-old was bought privately by Middleham Park through bloodstock agent Ross Doyle on the back of a Flat campaign that ended with a head second in the November Handicap at Naas in October.