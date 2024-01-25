Middleham Park Racing excited by link-up with Willie Mullins as novice hurdler receives Cheltenham Festival entries
Top British syndicate group Middleham Park Racing explained why they have joined forces with Willie Mullins and said they hope to expand their team following a first success this month.
Stoke The Fire was a 15-length winner for the owner-trainer combination in a maiden hurdle at Tramore on New Year’s Day, a performance that persuaded connections to enter him in the Albert Bartlett and Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday. He is 25-1 and 33-1 for those races.
The five-year-old was bought privately by Middleham Park through bloodstock agent Ross Doyle on the back of a Flat campaign that ended with a head second in the November Handicap at Naas in October.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Five interesting contenders away from Cheltenham on Saturday - including a mare labelled 'exciting' by Paul Townend
- Fastorslow set for another Galopin Des Champs showdown as Martin Brassil eyes Irish Gold Cup glory
- BHA shelves controversial idea to limit trainers to four runners in major handicaps
- Aidan O'Brien reveals Classic targets for top juveniles - and expects City Of Troy to have no problem flourishing up in trip
- City Of Troy on 125 and 5lb clear of his rivals at the top of weakened European two-year-old classification
- Five interesting contenders away from Cheltenham on Saturday - including a mare labelled 'exciting' by Paul Townend
- Fastorslow set for another Galopin Des Champs showdown as Martin Brassil eyes Irish Gold Cup glory
- BHA shelves controversial idea to limit trainers to four runners in major handicaps
- Aidan O'Brien reveals Classic targets for top juveniles - and expects City Of Troy to have no problem flourishing up in trip
- City Of Troy on 125 and 5lb clear of his rivals at the top of weakened European two-year-old classification