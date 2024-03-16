'It's always disappointing when you have a mishap like that' - Fastorslow in bid for Punchestown redemption

Fastorslow will bid for a repeat victory in the Punchestown Gold Cup next month after Martin Brassil reported his dual Grade 1 winner came home in good order having unseated JJ Slevin at the 16th fence in Friday's Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Many believed Brassil's dual Grade 1 winner was the main threat to Galopin Des Champs having beaten Willie Mullins' star chaser at Punchestown last season before lowering his colours again in the John Durkan in November.

But after being settled in mid-division by Slevin, the Sean and Bernardine Mulryan-owned chaser, who was an 8-1 chance, seemed to peck on landing at the seventh fence from home, sending his rider out of the saddle.

Brassil said: "We had high expectations and it's always disappointing when you have a mishap like that. Most of them were going well at the time and I'd say the race was just about to develop.

Martin Brassil: "He came home fine" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"It was just unfortunate that we didn't get a chance to play a part in the finish. I'm sure we'll have another go at Punchestown. He came home fine, there wasn't a scratch on him and JJ was fine. That's the most important thing."

Last season the eight-year-old was narrowly denied victory at the Cheltenham Festival in the Ultima Handicap Chase when he lost by a neck to subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler, having also finished a short-head second to Commander Of Fleet in the previous year's Coral Cup.

The following month he took the step up to Grade 1 company in his stride at Punchestown when beating Galopin Des Champs, staying on powerfully to win by two and a quarter lengths, and the pair could now be set for a rematch next month.

