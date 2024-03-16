'It won't be given, it will have to be earned' - Cheltenham hero Dan Skelton has fresh blood for championship bid
Dan Skelton has vowed to go all out for the jump trainers' championship after the "best ever week" of his career and said all of his Cheltenham Festival winners could run at the Grand National meeting.
His four winners, only one fewer than the total mustered by all the other yards in Britain combined over the four days, put him narrowly in front of Paul Nicholls in the title race by the end of the meeting.
Exciting Turners Novices' Chase winner Grey Dawning could lead the way at Aintree next month by taking a step towards next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup in moving up in trip for the Mildmay Novices' Chase.
Published on 16 March 2024
Last updated 17:11, 16 March 2024
