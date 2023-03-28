Irish racecourses boss insists Arc's €100k fixture offer to tracks is not being entertained

Paddy Walsh, chief executive of the Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR), says that what was described as "an unsolicited offer" of €100,000 per fixture from Arena Racing Company (Arc) to the five courses agitating for a bigger slice of the pending media rights deal is not being entertained by those doing the negotiating.

It was reported in the Irish Times that the group, comprising Thurles, Kilbeggan, Limerick, Roscommon and Sligo under the United Irish Racecourses (UIR) umbrella, had been approached with the offer by Arc, which would ultimately see those tracks' fixtures broadcast on Sky Sports Racing should an agreement be reached. It is believed fixtures are currently worth on average of around €70,000 to tracks, while the extra paywall to view Irish racing on Racing TV remains a point of dissatisfaction for many within the industry.

The potential sale of Dundalk to Arc is also thought to be delaying the finalisation of the new media rights deal. Neither side has been willing to engage on that prospect, but it is believed talks have been ongoing for almost a year.