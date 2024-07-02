IHRB to 'examine conduct' of Tony Martin after Newcastle appearance

The IHRB says it will examine the conduct of Tony Martin "in the context of the Irish rules of racing" following his appearance during the presentation after Alphonse Le Grande won the JenningsBet Northumberland Vase at Newcastle on Saturday.

The BHA's regulatory department contacted its Irish counterparts on Monday after a number of people had been in touch to raise concerns about the suspended trainer's activity at Newcastle.

During a three-month suspension imposed by the IHRB after an adverse finding for the banned substance lidocaine , Martin's horses are being trained by his sister, Cathy O'Leary.

The BHA and the IHRB have stressed that Martin is subject to a suspension of his licence and is not a banned person, and so he is not prevented from going racing either in Ireland or in any country that reciprocates the sanction.

But during a post-race interview, Hollie Doyle made it clear that it was Martin and not O'Leary who had issued riding instructions pre-race, while his appearance on the podium with his arm around the jockey also caused some eyebrows to be raised.

Martin has since expressed his regret and apologised for his actions, saying: "It was not my intention to flaunt my suspension so, for any offence caused, I offer my heartfelt apologies."

The BHA is of the opinion that a determination as to whether Doyle's admission that Martin gave her instructions is a breach of his suspension lies firmly with the IHRB.

An IHRB spokesperson said: "An IHRB appeals body directed that Mr AJ Martin’s trainer's licence be withdrawn for a period of three months to commence on May 15, 2024. Following an unsuccessful application by Mr Martin to seek a judicial review, the commencement date was moved to May 16, 2024.

"For the duration of the withdrawal of Mr Martin’s licence, he is not permitted to make entries or act in the capacity of a trainer. The IHRB is liaising with the BHA in relation to Mr Martin’s conduct at a fixture regulated by them on Saturday. It is for the BHA to establish whether there has been a rule breach in their jurisdiction, while the IHRB will be examining the conduct in the context of the Irish rules of racing."

In by far the most high-profile case of its kind, the IHRB noted Gordon Elliott's voluntary decision to stay away from any race meeting or point-to-point during his six-month suspension in 2021 as a "helpful course".

Read more:

Crass optics of Tony Martin celebrating a Newcastle winner cannot have helped racing’s image

High hopes for Montassib after downing Kinross - plus suspended Tony Martin celebrates Northumberland Vase victory

Tony Martin has training licence suspended with immediate effect after High Court ruling

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.