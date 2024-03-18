'I want to make a difference and ensure a bright future for all' - Nina Carberry set to enter politics

Nina Carberry, one of Ireland's most successful female riders, is set to swap the racecourse for the political field as the former champion amateur will run as a candidate for Fine Gael in the European elections this June.

Since retiring from race-riding in 2018 after winning on the Enda Bolger-trained Josies Orders at the Punchestown festival, Carberry has remained in the spotlight and won the hit TV show Dancing With The Stars in 2022, proving she remained as popular as ever with the public. She also appeared as a coach on the RTE sports show, Ireland's Fittest Family.

Carberry, who rode seven festival winners at Cheltenham, will stand in the Midlands-North West constituency which stretches from her native Meath across the Midlands to Galway and up to Donegal. There are five seats on offer in that polling area, one more than in 2019.

Nina Carberry and Garde Champetre return after winning the cross-country chase at the 2009 Cheltenham Festival Credit: Edward Whitaker

Speaking about her decision to enter politics, Carberry said: "In the Ireland and Europe of today, it is more important than ever for those who believe they can make a difference to put their hand up to make things happen. As a mother of two, that is why I want to contest the European Elections for Fine Gael this June to ensure a bright future for all.

"Across Europe, rural areas encounter unique difficulties, and this holds even truer for an island off the European coast. I want to be a champion for balanced regional development, making sure every town and village has access to the services and infrastructure that allow people to live and work locally. I also want to connect and restore communities by supporting the work of the many voluntary groups and businesses to create vibrant spaces across the region."

She added: "Farmers and small businesses do so much for our communities and Europe can do a lot for them. I want to reduce the burden on farmers and businesses by simplifying the red tape they need to complete to access support.

"For me, one of the great advantages of the European project is free movement for students, providing access to a wide variety of educational opportunities. It is important to protect this. As somebody who has a keen interest in skills development, I want to see the development of a cross-European apprentice scheme that could benefit the sharing of skills and ideas to create more opportunities for our young people."

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content