Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
18:30 KemptonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
18:30 KemptonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'I have my work cut out' - Irish jump jockeys' title race between Jack Kennedy and Paul Townend set for thrilling climax

Paul Townend might be a raging hot odds-on favourite to reel in Jack Kennedy and claim his seventh Irish jump jockeys' championship, but the defending champion is convinced he has his work cut out catching the pacesetter in the final fortnight of a terrific title race. 

Heading to Tipperary on Tuesday, after a winner apiece at Tramore on Monday, Kennedy holds a five-winner lead – 120-115 – over Townend in his quest to claim a first title, but the consensus seems to be that he will need an even bigger lead heading into the Punchestown festival starting next Tuesday such is the stranglehold Willie Mullins has on the meeting. 

Townend is 1-3 with BoyleSports to win the title on Saturday week at Punchestown, while Kennedy can still be backed at 2-1 despite continuing to set a relentless gallop at the head of affairs. With Townend due to ride at Perth on Wednesday and Sandown on Saturday, there are just eight other domestic meetings for him to reel in the challenger to his throne.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 22 April 2024inIreland

Last updated 18:17, 22 April 2024

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland