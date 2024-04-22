'I have my work cut out' - Irish jump jockeys' title race between Jack Kennedy and Paul Townend set for thrilling climax

Paul Townend might be a raging hot odds-on favourite to reel in Jack Kennedy and claim his seventh Irish jump jockeys' championship, but the defending champion is convinced he has his work cut out catching the pacesetter in the final fortnight of a terrific title race.

Heading to Tipperary on Tuesday, after a winner apiece at Tramore on Monday, Kennedy holds a five-winner lead – 120-115 – over Townend in his quest to claim a first title, but the consensus seems to be that he will need an even bigger lead heading into the Punchestown festival starting next Tuesday such is the stranglehold Willie Mullins has on the meeting.

Townend is 1-3 with BoyleSports to win the title on Saturday week at Punchestown, while Kennedy can still be backed at 2-1 despite continuing to set a relentless gallop at the head of affairs. With Townend due to ride at Perth on Wednesday and Sandown on Saturday, there are just eight other domestic meetings for him to reel in the challenger to his throne.