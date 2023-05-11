'He's a dream to ride' - Al Riffa team excited about season ahead for leading Irish 2,000 Guineas contender

Al Riffa remains firmly on course for the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh later this month and Dylan Browne McMonagle cannot wait to get back on board him.

The son of Wootton Bassett was supplemented for last year's National Stakes at a cost of €40,000 and repaid O'Brien's faith by swooping late to land the Group 1 in style. Now Classic success is on his radar.

A clash with Chaldean could be on the cards at the Curragh, although Saturday's 2,000 Guineas winner could wait for the St James's Palace Stakes and that could mean Al Riffa will start favourite for the Irish equivalent.