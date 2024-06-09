'They say a change is as good as a rest' - Warren Greatrex embarks on exciting new Flat venture with two Windsor runners

Warren Greatrex is set to follow fellow trainer Alan King in foraying more meaningfully into the Flat ranks, with two runners at Windsor on Monday evening signalling the start of an exciting new venture.

Greatrex, who trained the likes of Cole Harden and La Bague Au Roi to win Grade 1 races over jumps, saddled ten winners from just 23 runners in a career-best Flat campaign in 2018 and is looking forward to taking a more significant approach thanks to the backing of his landlords Jim and Claire Bryce.

He said: "Jim asked me a couple of months ago if I’d fancy doing something a bit different and buying a few breeze-up horses to possibly go down a new route like Alan King.