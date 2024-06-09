'They say a change is as good as a rest' - Warren Greatrex embarks on exciting new Flat venture with two Windsor runners
Warren Greatrex is set to follow fellow trainer Alan King in foraying more meaningfully into the Flat ranks, with two runners at Windsor on Monday evening signalling the start of an exciting new venture.
Greatrex, who trained the likes of Cole Harden and La Bague Au Roi to win Grade 1 races over jumps, saddled ten winners from just 23 runners in a career-best Flat campaign in 2018 and is looking forward to taking a more significant approach thanks to the backing of his landlords Jim and Claire Bryce.
He said: "Jim asked me a couple of months ago if I’d fancy doing something a bit different and buying a few breeze-up horses to possibly go down a new route like Alan King.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
inBritain
- Constitution Hill 'looking absolutely fantastic' as Nicky Henderson issues positive update on stable star's recovery
- More giant-killing at Royal Ascot? Brian Ellison set to aim 125-1 Beverley winner Perfect Part at the Queen Mary
- John Gosden hopes Queen Anne favourite Inspiral can recapture yard's 'rhythm' as trainer laments weak Classic crop
- 'He left us scratching our heads' - 2,000 Guineas flop Iberian given French Group 1 target as he bids to get season back on track
- 'How can the sport sell itself when horses aren't there?' - Ralph Beckett calls on BHA to crack down on lack of paddock appearances
- Constitution Hill 'looking absolutely fantastic' as Nicky Henderson issues positive update on stable star's recovery
- More giant-killing at Royal Ascot? Brian Ellison set to aim 125-1 Beverley winner Perfect Part at the Queen Mary
- John Gosden hopes Queen Anne favourite Inspiral can recapture yard's 'rhythm' as trainer laments weak Classic crop
- 'He left us scratching our heads' - 2,000 Guineas flop Iberian given French Group 1 target as he bids to get season back on track
- 'How can the sport sell itself when horses aren't there?' - Ralph Beckett calls on BHA to crack down on lack of paddock appearances