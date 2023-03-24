Five Irish-trained Flat horses to follow as the season gets under way this weekend

Conor Fennelly has picked out five Irish-trained horses to keep in your tracker as the Flat season kicks into gear . . .

Starting off with the most conspicuous contender on the list, Little Big Bear looks to be set for a productive campaign after an immensely successful two-year-old season which saw him strike at Royal Ascot, claim a Group 3 contest and finish off with an imperious display in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes.

The son of No Nay Never displayed considerable speed last year, not least in the Windsor Castle over five furlongs at Ascot on quick going, but the finishing kick he showed at the Curragh on his final two starts over six furlongs would make you confident he should have no issues tackling the Guineas trip.

Once the afterburners kicked in at the furlong pole in the Phoenix Stakes, it prompted a mesmerising change of gear that saw him burst clear of Persian Force by seven lengths. That performance was backed up by the clock and the second was placed in two Group 1s subsequently.

Little Big Bear could have a perfect blend of speed and stamina, being a half-brother to winners at 1m2f and 1m4f, and should be one of Ballydoyle's leading Classic contenders this season.

Tarawa is likely to go under the radar given her stablemate Tahiyra is the ante-post favourite for the 1,000 Guineas but the daughter of Shamardal looks one to follow judging on her maiden win at Leopardstown in October.

A sister to the smart Taniyar, she finished fifth on her debut at Cork but showed a lot of speed out in front that day before fading late on. Different tactics were employed next time at Leopardstown over seven furlongs and the penny seemed to really drop as she came with a powerful surge on the outside to mow down her rivals and score by an impressive two and a quarter lengths.

Tarawa: possible dark horse for the 1,000 Guineas Credit: Caroline Norris

Her time and late sectionals that day compared favourably to the following maiden and handicap over the same distance. The latter was won by an 86-rated Aidan O'Brien-trained filly but Tarawa was more than a second quicker overall and in the last three furlongs. She could be a dark horse for the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

A daughter of the dual 1,000 Guineas winner Winter, Beginnings made a promising start to her career at Naas in September when fourth over six furlongs. That seemed a useful maiden in hindsight as the winner went on to bolt up in a Listed race at Dundalk and the third is now rated 99, while Beginnings looked very green for most of the contest.

She left behind that form in no uncertain terms on her next start at Dundalk where she looked special in coasting to a six-length victory. The bare form doesn't suggest she could be a Classic contender but the manner in which she stormed away from the field once she got the hang of things was pretty exceptional.

Her lack of experience was still evident that day but she is on a learning curve and will likely have filled out her large frame over the winter.

Term Of Endearment looks a really promising four-year-old for Henry de Bromhead and is desperately unlucky to have only one success to her name thus far.

The daughter of Sea The Moon was impressive at Gowran in June when she accounted for subsequent Group 3 scorer Paris Peacock over 1m2f in a race that was strong on the clock. She then shaped like the best horse in a Listed race at Naas but was much too keen in the hands of Gary Carroll and did remarkably well to finish fourth.

Tactics were altered for her next start back at Gowran in September and she was held up in last for most of the race with a view to settling better. She travelled smoothly turning for home but had a nightmare run and ended up having to race well away from the action on the outside, finishing with plenty of running in third.

Term Of Endearment (left) narrowly denied Listed success by Yaxeni in October Credit: Caroline Norris

Her last start at Naas was again an unlucky effort when she was second to Yaxeni, five lengths clear of the rest. The winner got the run of the race that day, while De Bromhead's charge had to come from last once they straightened up and nearly overcame the pace bias but got edged out by a half length.

She possesses a considerable amount of talent and could kick off her season in style this Sunday at Naas.

This Jessica Harrington-trained filly looks like she could improve a great deal from her two-year-old campaign and she finished off last season with a promising third behind Tahiyra and Meditate in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

She looked raw on her debut when finishing ninth in a maiden and was pitched into Group 3 company on her next start when she travelled powerfully despite being short of room. The daughter of War Front again looked green once she came under pressure and did remarkably well to finish third given she had to make her move away from the action on the inside.

The progress she made in three starts from being ninth in a maiden to chasing home Tahiyra and Medidate was exceptional and she is a big, strapping filly who is likely to have made a lot of physical progress in her time off. She looks another smart type for the Harrington team.

