Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Flat season opener at the Curragh

Agartha will make her seasonal reappearance at the Curragh on Saturday where she will give weight all round in the Group 3 Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express Stakes ().

The Joseph O'Brien-trained four-year-old was last seen winning the Fairy Bridge Stakes at Tipperary in August and will take on nine rivals in the fillies and mares contest.

Agartha has course-winning form at the Curragh, having taken the Debutante Stakes under Declan McDonogh as a two-year-old, and the same rider will be on board on Saturday.

Agartha was fifth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her last visit to the Curragh, a race won by Homeless Songs who was initially entered for the race but not declared by trainer Dermot Weld.

O'Brien is also represented by the JP McManus-owned Good Heavens in the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire () where Ado McGuinness, who won the race in 2020 with Bowerman, is responsible for ten of the runners.

In Britain, 18 have been declared for the British EBF BetVictor 'National Hunt' Mares' Novices' Hurdle including last-time-out winners Ilovethenightlife, Aubis Walk, Lets Go To Vegas, Blue Beach and Energy One.

Snow Leopardess and Dan Skelton's Roksana have won this Grade 2 event in the past and Skelton runs Royale Dance for the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate who are also represented by Moviddy.

Greatwood Gold Cup winner The Big Bite will attempt to follow up this month's win in the Run For Your Money At BetVictor Handicap Chase () while Cyclop will also go for back-to-back course wins in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Veterans' Handicap Chase ().

Nigel Twiston-Davies has four in the feature £100,000 bumper, namely Norman Fletcher, Push The Button, Tedley and Tommie Gun.

Dual Cheltenham bumper winner Bonttay attempts to go one better than her second at Market Rasen last time in Kelso's £50,000 highlight event ().

