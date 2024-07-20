'You've always got to have a plan B' - Hector Crouch excels in Irish Oaks success on You Got To Me

If you don't have a plan B in racing, then you haven't much of a plan. Moments after the start of the Irish Oaks, Hector Crouch was likely considering every contingency ploy he had in mind pre-race. In fact, he was probably conjuring up new ones on the spot.

You Got To Me likes to get on with things and has a proclivity to race enthusiastically. On her reappearance at Lingfield, she raced as if her tail was on fire for much of the way and looked sure to be swallowed up a furlong out but produced an amazing display of resolution to last home by half a length.

After taking a lead in the Oaks when finishing fourth, she returned to her zesty front-running tactics in the Ribblesdale when she set red-hot fractions before being overhauled by Port Fairy and Lava Stream at the furlong pole.