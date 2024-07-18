Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday

Ribblesdale Stakes winner Port Fairy faces 13 rivals in her bid for Classic glory after a big field was declared for Saturday's Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.40 ).

Port Fairy leads a three-strong team from Aidan O'Brien, completed by Content and Rubies Are Red , as the Ballydoyle trainer seeks an eighth victory in the Curragh Classic.

Jumping superpower Willie Mullins is responsible for the main danger to favourite Port Fairy according to the betting, with Wathnan Racing's new recruit Lope De Lilas making her first start since winning a Leopardstown maiden in May.

Lava Stream , who was a neck second to Port Fairy at Royal Ascot having travelled powerfully into contention, was supplemented for the Irish Oaks at a cost of €50,000 by connections this week.

Joining the David O'Meara-trained filly in making the journey over from Britain are War Chimes and You Got To Me , although the Roger Varian-trained Ejaabiyah was not declared. British trainers won the race three years in a row between 2017 and 2019.

Other notable runners include Dare To Dream , trained by Chantilly-based Irishman Gavin Hernon, Oaks fifth Caught U Looking and Hanalia , who was also supplemented to the race.

The ground at the Curragh was described as good, good to firm in places on Thursday morning with rain due in the build-up.

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "We're forecast light drizzle on and off today then we're dry tomorrow with more rain coming in tomorrow night into Saturday morning, bringing 7-8mm.

"We'll monitor the situation regarding selective watering and at the moment we're in a good place."

ITV will not be showing live coverage of the Irish Oaks because of a clash with its live racing from Newbury and Market Rasen.

Juddmonte Irish Oaks confirmed runners and riders

Caught U Looking Colin Keane

Content tbc

Dare To Dream Alexis Pouchin

Elizabeth Jane Chris Hayes

Galileo Dame tbc

Hanalia Ben Coen

Lava Stream Danny Tudhope

Lope De Lilas James Doyle

Madam Celeste Gary Carroll

Port Fairy tbc

Purple Lily Billy Lee

Rubies Are Red tbc

War Chimes Seamie Heffernan

You Got To Me Hector Crouch

Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.40 Curragh, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 11-4 Port Fairy, 4 Lope De Lilas, 5 Content, 15-2 Dare To Dream, 8 Lava Stream, 9 War Chimes, 12 Caught U Looking, 16 Hanalia, 20 Galileo Dame, 25 Purple Lily, You Got To Me, 33 Elizabeth Jane, 50 Rubies Are Red, 100 Madam Celeste

Read these next:

'She was finishing faster than anything' - why this horse can win the Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday

Derby rematch on the cards with Ambiente Friendly and City Of Troy to renew rivalry in Juddmonte International

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.