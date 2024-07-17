Derby rematch on the cards with Ambiente Friendly and City Of Troy to renew rivalry in Juddmonte International

Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly is set for a thrilling rematch with his Epsom conqueror City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International at York next month.

The King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday week was an option but the owners have decided to give their busy colt more time between his races.

The Gredley-family-owned son of Gleneagles tackled two Derbys within the space of a month in June and the prospect of another outing in just ten days at Ascot was deemed too soon.