FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
York Ebor festival
premium
Derby rematch on the cards with Ambiente Friendly and City Of Troy to renew rivalry in Juddmonte International
Derby one-two Ambiente Friendly and City Of Troy are set for a rematch in the Juddmonte International Credit: Edward Whitaker
Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly is set for a thrilling rematch with his Epsom conqueror City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International at York next month.
The King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday week was an option but the owners have decided to give their busy colt more time between his races.
The Gredley-family-owned son of Gleneagles tackled two Derbys within the space of a month in June and the prospect of another outing in just ten days at Ascot was deemed too soon.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
Copy
more inYork Ebor festival
- 'He could be a potent force in top late-season sprint handicaps' - our eyecatchers from York's Ebor festival
- Ralph Beckett revels in 'surreal' Saturday hat-trick as Kinross heads into all-action autumn
- 'It's given us all a lift' - Epsom yards hail big boost to training centre with Live In The Dream's Nunthorpe win
- Frankie Dettori: 'If a big enough offer comes, I might consider it. But it's got to be big! Big!'
- York: 'Thank God we didn't lose' - sprint star Summerghand dead-heats with Albasheer for Constantine repeat
more inYork Ebor festival
- 'He could be a potent force in top late-season sprint handicaps' - our eyecatchers from York's Ebor festival
- Ralph Beckett revels in 'surreal' Saturday hat-trick as Kinross heads into all-action autumn
- 'It's given us all a lift' - Epsom yards hail big boost to training centre with Live In The Dream's Nunthorpe win
- Frankie Dettori: 'If a big enough offer comes, I might consider it. But it's got to be big! Big!'
- York: 'Thank God we didn't lose' - sprint star Summerghand dead-heats with Albasheer for Constantine repeat