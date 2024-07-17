Racing Post logo
York Ebor festival
premium

Derby rematch on the cards with Ambiente Friendly and City Of Troy to renew rivalry in Juddmonte International

City Of Troy (Ryan Moore) wins the Derby from Ambiente Friendly at Epsom
Derby one-two Ambiente Friendly and City Of Troy are set for a rematch in the Juddmonte International Credit: Edward Whitaker

Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly is set for a thrilling rematch with his Epsom conqueror City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International at York next month.

The King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday week was an option but the owners have decided to give their busy colt more time between his races.

The Gredley-family-owned son of Gleneagles tackled two Derbys within the space of a month in June and the prospect of another outing in just ten days at Ascot was deemed too soon.

