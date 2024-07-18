'She was finishing faster than anything' - why this horse can win the Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday

A selection of our top tipsters have provided their selection for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.40) at the Curragh on Saturday . . .

By Sam Hardy, tipster

Aidan O’Brien has won four of the last ten runnings and looks to have another few fillies with solid chances in this year’s contest, with preference for recent Royal Ascot winner Port Fairy.

She should have won the Cheshire Oaks in May but race fitness caught her out.

By Tom Park, audience editor

I have a lot of respect for Port Fairy, but this is an open race and you could hardly say she was well on top at Royal Ascot as she only won by a neck.

I am happy to take a chance on Lope De Lilas here for the all-powerful partnership of Willie Mullins and Wathnan Racing on the basis that this won't take much winning.

Her maiden win was excellent and Mullins would not be running her here unless he thought she was very good.

By Stuart Redding, tipster

Hanalia has got better with each start and is the one I fancy in an open-looking running of this Classic.

The form of her maiden has worked out well and she shaped as though 1m4f would suit when she won at Naas last month.

That came on good ground but the Johnny Murtagh-trained filly won’t mind if there is a bit of rain around.

By James Hill, tipster

The Ballydoyle favourite will be Ribblesdale winner Port Fairy, but the filly I would like to see Aidan O’Brien run is Content, who ran a lovely race to finish third in the 1m2f Pretty Polly Stakes last time.

That was her first start beyond a mile with the main aim to get her settled, but she was finishing faster than anything and Ryan Moore had a job pulling her up. You wouldn’t say she won’t get further based on that effort.

Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.40 Curragh, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 11-4 Port Fairy, 4 Lope De Lilas, 6 Content, 15-2 Dare To Dream, 8 War Chimes, 10 Lava Stream, 12 bar

