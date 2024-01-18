Cheltenham Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard retired by Cheveley Park Stud

A Plus Tard , who reached the summit of jump racing when landing the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup , has been retired, owners Cheveley Park Stud announced on Thursday.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, the ten-year-old's greatest day came at Cheltenham when putting in a mesmerising performance to pummel stablemate Minella Indo by 15 lengths under Rachael Blackmore, one year on from finishing second to the same rival.

It was a win that etched Blackmore's name further into the record books as the first female rider to win the Gold Cup, and one he was never able to follow up as he failed to win in four starts since. His final start was in last month's Savills Chase in which he finished sixth of eight at Leopardstown, beaten 81 lengths by Galopin Des Champs.

However, he will always be remembered for that stunning Gold Cup win, a performance that earned him a Racing Post Rating of 183 – only Kauto Star (185), Galopin Des Champs and Denman (184) have earned a higher RPR this century in the Cheltenham Festival's most famous contest.

Rachael Blackmore celebrates on A Plus Tard after winning the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup in fine style Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Richard Thompson, director of Cheveley Park, said: "My father and I sat down in early 2018 and agreed a plan to buy some National Hunt horses to be trained in Ireland with the aim of winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Just over four years later, we achieved this objective when Rachael Blackmore rode A Plus Tard to victory in front of 70,000 people at the Cheltenham Festival.

"My father watched A Plus Tard win the Savills Chase in a thrilling finish on television on December 28, 2020. He died the very next day. It was the last horse race he ever watched.

"A Plus Tard was also the first Cheltenham winner in the red, white and blue Cheveley Park Stud colours and also Rachael Blackmore's first winner at Cheltenham in the 2019 Close Brothers Novices' Chase.

"For all of the above reasons, A Plus Tard will always be a very special horse in the history of my parents' ownership of Cheveley Park Stud. A special thank you to Henry de Bromhead and all the team at Knockeen and to Rachael too.

"To win the Cheltenham Gold Cup is the holy grail of National Hunt racing and we will never forget March 18, 2022."

In addition to the Gold Cup, A Plus Tard won another three Grade 1s, headlined by a 22-length win in the 2021 Betfair Chase. He also won the 2020 Savills Chase and beat Chacun Pour Soi over two miles and a furlong a year earlier at Leopardstown's Christmas festival.

He won eight of his 23 starts, finishing second another eight times, and earned connections £957,124 in prize-money.

