Breeders' Cup dream for 150-1 Valiant Force after 'breathtaking' success for ex-dairy farmer Adrian Murray

The Breeders' Cup is the target for shock 150-1 Royal Ascot winner Valiant Force according to dairy farmer-turned trainer Adrian Murray who on Sunday described the success as "like a dream".

Few had a better week than the Westmeath trainer who brought three of his string to the royal meeting and as well as the Norfolk winner watched Bucanero Fuerte run a race full of promise when third in the Coventry Stakes.

There may be bigger days ahead for Valiant Force, who could line up in the Grade 1 Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita in November after automatically qualifying on account of his Norfolk success.

""It was unbelievable," said Murray about Valiant Force's win. "It was just breathtaking. He’s a fair horse. I was hoping beforehand that we would be in the first four. His form was very good except for his run at the Curragh where he just came up on the wrong side of the track which we drew a line through after.

"I knew going into the race he was priced up at 150-1 and I couldn’t believe it. I would only be a small trainer so maybe if a bigger operation had him then he would have been shorter."

Adrian Murray: "I knew going into the race he was priced up at 150-1 and I couldn’t believe it" Credit: Patrick McCann

A son of Malibu Moon, Valiant Force finished fifth in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh over 6f after racing away from the main action for the majority of the contest, finishing five lengths behind the re-opposing Noche Magica and His Majesty.

Valiant Force emphatically reversed that form at Ascot, travelling with notable zest in the far-side group and blasting to the lead in sensational fashion at the furlong pole before finding plenty for pressure to hold off the Richard Fahey-trained Malc.

Murray said: "The drop back to five furlongs might have helped him but I would imagine he would have had no problem with six as Ascot would obviously be a stiff five and he hit the line hard. Rossa [Ryan] was saying if something had got to him, there was more in him."

"The long-term plan with Valiant Force is the Breeders' Cup, which should suit him well as he’s an American bred horse," said Murray. "In the short term, we’ll give him and Bucanero Fuerte a bit of time before making plans but they are in all the big races and have both come out of Ascot well."

Bucanero Fuerte (second right, purple): finished third to River Tiber in the Coventry Stakes on Tuesday for trainer Adrian Murray Credit: Mark Cranham

Curragh maiden winner Bucanero Fuerte finished just a length behind winner River Tiber in the Coventry Stakes having been up with the pace on the stands' side throughout.

Murray said: "When Bucanero Fuerte finished third for us on the first day that was magic for us, it was almost like having a winner. He ran a fantastic race and is a very good horse. He is still big and backwards and is taking all the time he needs, so he is exciting."

Valiant Force's triumph was a landmark success for trainer and owner, but Murray was keen to stress how proud he was to supply Amo Racing with its maiden Royal Ascot winner.

"It’s like a dream! To be able to train Kia's [Joorabchian] first Royal Ascot winner is just incredible," said Murray.

"I remember last year when we had Saliteh running and the lads were saying we had a right chance of training Kia’s first winner at the meeting. He ran a great race, only beaten three and a half lengths into 12th in a blanket finish. I was always thinking someone surely will do it before we get a chance to, so it was really was just brilliant."

