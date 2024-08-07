13-year-old ridden out by his veteran owner-trainer set to return from 1,034-day absence

Since Mon Storm made his last public appearance there have been four different UK prime ministers and three different Taoiseachs in Ireland, but the teenager described as Victor Wilson's "family pet" is set to return from an absence of 1,034 days when he shows up at Sligo for the 2m4½f handicap hurdle (7.35) on Thursday evening.

You seldom see horses return from such lengthy absences, especially at his stage of life, but Wilson said the 13-year-old Mon Storm still retains plenty of enthusiasm for the game.

The owner-trainer would know, given he has been riding him out at home for the last few weeks despite being 73 years of age.

"It would be some miracle if he came out and won, wouldn't it?" laughed Wilson.

"He's still got plenty of enthusiasm and he's the sort of horse who always goes well at home. We put him in that race at Sligo as he has a nice low weight and he'll enjoy himself, whereas if I put him in the other race [for horses rated 80-102] he would have been carrying top weight."

Wilson added: "My son Scott usually rides him out, but he broke his collarbone off another horse a few weeks ago, so I've had to ride him out myself and me a pensioner!"

He went on to reveal his age, saying: "I'm 73. It's a disease [riding horses]. You get it when you're young and you can never get rid of it."

'He's a family pet'

Mon Storm has won five times for Wilson, the most recent of which was when beating the talented Tullybeg by eight lengths in a hurdle race at Down Royal in August 2021. The last time we saw him was in a handicap chase at Fairyhouse in October that year.

Wilson, who is based in Ballinahinch in County Down, is hoping Mon Storm can continue a cracking week for the county, which was responsible for three of Ireland's medals at the Olympics in Paris, including two golds.

He said of Mon Storm: "He's a family pet and we're doing it for sport and the love of the horse. He's in good form, but he needs the ground to be rock hard to be at his best, so hopefully they don't get much rain.

"He won at the Maze [Down Royal] for us doing handstands one day on quick ground. He's done very well for us over the years and won plenty of races. I'm looking forward to seeing him."

Mon Storm will face ten rivals, including four five-year-olds. Darragh O'Keeffe, who has been on board for his last four victories, has been booked to reunite the partnership almost three years after their last date together.

Read these next:

'He wants to see him race on' - Rosallion highly unlikely to run again this season but star colt will be back next year

July Stakes scorer Whistlejacket one of five Aidan O'Brien contenders left in Saturday's Group 1 Phoenix Stakes

'I feel completely hard done by' - trainer fumes at IHRB as Galway Hurdle favourite is withdrawn after positive sample emerges

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.